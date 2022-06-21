Keelan Hobbs, of Barton Road in Newport, appeared in the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with possession of an offensive weapon (knuckleduster), to which he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The prosecutor, Ann Smout, told the court that Hobbs was seen with a knuckleduster on June 4th at Howard House on Barton Road. A staff member was then notified.

When questioned by staff, Hobbs stated that he had it to protect himself and that if he was stabbed, he would die, adding, ‘I’m dead if you take it.’

Amy Hosell, defending, stated that her client was involved in an incident a few days before the offence date in which he was run over and beaten, and that he was carrying the knuckle duster as a result of that altercation. She went on to say that he had been given it a few months before and had no plans to use it.

The 21-year-old has previously been convicted of possessing a bladed article, in November 2020, as well as breaching a restraining order in November 2021.

Hobbs had previously been diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and ADHD, according to Miss Hosell, but he was in a “more positive place now” and had “no intention of going back on prescription drugs.”

Hobbs’ current community order was revoked, and he was sentenced to a new 12-month community order that included 20 rehabilitation days and 300 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £95 surcharge fee.