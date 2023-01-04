A man who assaulted a blind man and harassed his blind girlfriend has been jailed for eight weeks

Jake Boothman, aged 29, of Lovat Road, Preston, pleaded guilty to assault and two counts of threatening behaviour and was jailed by Preston Magistrates’ on Wednesday, 21 December.

The court heard how on Tuesday, 13 December, the victim and his partner were waiting for a taxi at Preston station at around 1.15am.

They were approached by Boothman who made lewd comments towards the victim’s partner who repeatedly asked him to leave them alone, pointing out that he was blind and had a white stick and was feeling uncomfortable by his approaches.

Boothman became abusive and made several attempts to get closer to the victim’s partner, which the victim managed to block, at one point reaching out to push him away. Boothman responded by pushing him and knocking his glasses from his face.

Investigating officer PC Andy Webb said: “This was a truly frightening encounter for the victim and his partner made all the worse by the fact they were targeted because of their disability. Boothman’s arrogance in refusing to leave the couple alone as they asked, demonstrates his wilful intent to upset their evening and attempt to intimidate them.

“Boothman should be deeply ashamed of his behaviour – hopefully his sentence will give him the opportunity to reflect on his actions.”