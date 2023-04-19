Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

A man who assaulted his partner and tried to set her flat on fire has been jailed for four years

by uknip247

Lloyd Jenkins, of Richard John Road in Milford Haven, was found guilty of arson, assault and criminal damage following a two-day trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Police were called on Sunday, October 16, 2022, to a report of smoke seen coming from a flat. Officers attended, and Jenkins’ partner told them he had assaulted her during an argument.

Jenkins was immediately placed on a wanted list, with officers proactively looking to arrest the 33-year-old.

An investigation determined fires had been deliberately started in the oven and on the kitchen floor. Significant smoke damage was caused throughout the flat, where the victim’s dogs were at the time, and items including a TV had been broken intentionally.

Evidence showed it was Jenkins who started the fire.

He was arrested the following day and charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, assault by beating and criminal damage. He denied all three.

A jury found him guilty of all offences, and he has been sentenced to four years in prison.

