A man who assaulted two police officers and caused the discharge of a Taser has been jailed for over three years

Daniel Stocker, aged 32, attacked the officers in Bridge Street, Rothwell, on February 7 this year, after they approached him while looking for a specific van in the area.

During the incident, Stocker refused to cooperate with officers and when they went to detain him, he became violent.

One of the officers took out their Taser device which Stocker then triggered during the struggle.

After fleeing the scene, Stocker was arrested two days later and was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and one count of making use/attempting to make use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

Stocker, of Gold Street, Desborough, admitted all three offences at a subsequent court hearing, also entering a guilty plea to one charge of affray which took place in Corby in May 2021.

At Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, April 19, Stocker was jailed for a total of three years and two months for all the offences. He will serve half his sentence in custody and the rest on licence.

Speaking afterwards, Supt Steve Freeman, head of operational policing in the north of the county, said: “Thankfully, neither of the officers involved in this incident suffered any lasting injury, despite Daniel Stocker’s reckless actions.

“His violent response to routine enquiries was completely disproportionate and sadly illustrates the risks officers face while simply trying to do their jobs.

“I’m really pleased the severity of Stocker’s offending has been recognised by the courts – Northamptonshire Police does not tolerate any form of assault on our officers or staff and will always seek to prosecute those responsible.”