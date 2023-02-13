A man assaulted two women and spat in the officer’s face

Police were called to Gladstone Street, Forest Fields, following reports of a disturbance involving Tye-rhis Marshall.

The 18-year-old punched two women, leaving both with facial injuries, during the attack at around 1.10am on Sunday (5 February).

Cops arrived at the scene and attempted to calm the situation but were instead met with hostility from Marshall.

He was then arrested, which caused Marshall to act even more aggressively – this time aiming his vitriol at the police.

One officer was then assaulted, while Marshall also spat in the face of the same officer after being brought into custody.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Marshall, of Gladstone Street, Forest Fields, was subsequently charged with two counts of assault by beating and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (8 February), where he pleaded guilty to each of the charges.

Marshall was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and handed a six-month restraining order preventing him from coming into contact with his victims.

He was also ordered to complete 10 rehabilitation requirement days and pay £50 in compensation.

Inspector Ben Lawrence, who leads the City Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “As a force, we’re completely opposed to any form of violence and simply don’t want this kind of behaviour taking place within our communities.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to show this level of aggression to fellow members of the public, or indeed to police officers and other emergency service workers who are just trying to do their jobs.

“Marshall’s actions completely crossed the line and ultimately landed him before the courts.

“I hope the sentence passed against him provides him with a wake-up call to change his behaviour for the better, or he will soon find himself back in trouble with the law.”