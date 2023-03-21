Tuesday, March 21, 2023
A man who attacked a social worker and two police officers as they attempted to carry out a welfare check on a family in north London has been sentenced

by uknip247
Sulai Bukhari, 35 of Noel Park Road, N22 was found guilty at the Old Bailey of the attempted murder of the social worker, who he stabbed eight times.

He was further convicted of two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent following his assault on the officers.

On Monday 20 March he attended the Old Bailey where he was given a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act, and a restriction order under Section 41 of the same act.

Shortly before 8pm on 6 August 2021, police were called to assist a Haringey Council social worker who was attempting to check on the welfare of children at an address in Noel Park Road.

When access was refused, the officers forced entry.

While they were inside the address talking to some of the occupants, Bukhari – who had been hiding around the corner – saw his opportunity and approached the 61-year-old male social worker outside the address. He was in possession of two Swiss Army-style knives and used both to stab the social worker multiple times.

Hearing the commotion, officers ran to the social worker’s aid. In their efforts to restrain Bukhari two of the three male officers were also injured – one receiving a laceration to his armpit as his protective vest bore the brunt of the attack; and the second suffering injuries to his neck, chest and arms.

Bukhari was detained by officers and taken into police custody.

The social worker was taken to hospital having received eight stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, shoulder and arms. The two injured officers received hospital treatment and were discharged.

Detective Constable Elliott Hughes, from the North Area Command, said: “It is only thanks to sheer luck that the main victim of this incident was not more seriously injured. The long-lasting impact on him has been substantial and he now suffers from ongoing pain due to the injuries as well as the significant psychological effect of such an incident.

“We are reminded with this case of the constant danger some public sector workers face simply by doing their job. On a daily basis, they put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public.”

