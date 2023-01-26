A man who attacked and killed his partner at a Margate neighbour’s house has been sentenced to life in prison

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, Thomas Allen stabbed Samantha Murphy through a hole he had kicked in the front door of the property in Elfrida Close.

Ms Murphy, 37, suffered a severe leg wound and died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics.

Attending police officers quickly identified Allen as the attacker, and he was apprehended two hours later in Clifton Place.

Following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, Allen, of Elfrida Close, was charged with Ms Murphy’s murder and convicted on Wednesday 25 January 2023 at Maidstone Crown Court.

The 38-year-old was returned to the same court the next day and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 27 years.

On the night of the attack, police were called to the scene around 3.10 a.m. Witness statements revealed that the victim, offender, and their neighbours had been socialising that evening.

An argument ensued, during which Allen was said to have assaulted Ms Murphy at their home before she returned to the neighbour’s house.

Allen quickly followed and kicked a panel out of the neighbour’s front door. Allen reached through the hole with a knife as Ms Murphy approached the door to ask him to leave, causing the fatal injury.

Allen has then driven away from the scene, but was apprehended by police and arrested.

‘Thomas Allen’s violent actions have deprived Ms Murphy’s family of a loving presence in their lives, and I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to them,’ said Detective Inspector Lee Neiles of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

‘I am pleased that the actions of responding officers at the scene resulted in Allen’s quick arrest and that the subsequent investigation resulted in his conviction for murder. He has been properly removed from society for an extended period of time.

‘I urge anyone who has been subjected to abuse or violence by a partner or someone they know to contact police as soon as possible. We will take steps to keep you safe and hold those who would harm you accountable.’