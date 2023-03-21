Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

A man who attacked and raped a vulnerable woman in Enfield has been jailed following an investigation by specialist detectives

Michael Alleyn 26 ), of no fixed address, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on 10 March to 11 years and two months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of rape, inflicting grievous bodily harm, and theft.

The court heard that in the early hours of 9 June 2022, Alleyn entered a supported living accommodation the victim – aged in her late 20s – resided in before going to her door.

When she answered, Alleyn punched the victim in the face before raping her. He assaulted and raped her again once more, before stealing her bank card, and then left.

The victim alerted staff at the venue before going to a north London hospital for treatment to facial injuries including a fracture to her nasal bone, where police were contacted.

Detectives began investigating immediately. They spoke to a number of witnesses who had described hearing screaming coming from the victim’s room, before conducting CCTV enquiries that revealed Alleyn entering the venue.

Specialist officers were immediately deployed to the hospital and supported her throughout a medical examination and ensured the provision of victim care as the investigation went on.

Following a manhunt, police traced Alleyn to Thornsett Road SE20 on 13 June.

He was spotted in the street and attempted to run but was pursued by officers on foot and quickly detained.

During interview, Alleyn claimed they would find no evidence linking him to the victim. However, following forensic analysis, DNA found in the victims room was found to be a match.

He was charged on 13 June and remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Ed Day said: “The victim was alone and asleep when she was awoken and subjected to a terrible attack by Alleyn, who was loosely known to her.

“Her bravery throughout the course of the investigation following that awful ordeal has been incredible. We will continue to offer her support.

“Violence against women and girls is one of the Met’s top priorities and we are committed to tackling it. All women have the right to feel safe at home or in public and when incidents do occur, we will take action to investigate and punish offenders.”

