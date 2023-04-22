A man who attacked another man, leaving him with a bleed on the brain, has been jailed for more than five years

Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

by uknip247

Ashley Liddie, 39, kicked the man in the head, knocking him unconscious, in Fletton High Street, on the evening of 17 April, 2021.

Liddie was with a friend, Marc Parcell, 37, and both had previously been at a function at nearby Fletton Working Men’s Club, in Peterborough.

The victim had left with a friend following a fight in the beer garden and Liddie and Parcell had followed them.

Liddie and Parcell both assaulted the victim before the former kicked him to the head.

The second victim was also attacked but managed to hide and was not seriously hurt.

When the first victim regained consciousness, he walked home but became extremely unwell the following morning and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance.

After being diagnosed with the bleed on the brain, surgeons had to remove part of his skull, leaving him with 50 stitches in his head.

Liddie and Parcell were arrested after being identified on CCTV.

On Friday, at Peterborough Crown Court, Liddie, of Morton Close, Hampton Gardens, Peterborough, was jailed for five years and three months, having pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Parcell, of Green End Road, Sawtry, was jailed for 12 weeks, to run concurrent to a separate sentence, after pleading guilty to affray.

