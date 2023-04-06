A man who attacked someone in their home before later trying to set fire to the house has been jailed.

Matthew Pallett was accompanied by associates both times when he launched separate raids on the man’s property.

The first incident saw the 45-year-old show up at the house in Mansfield in the middle of the night while he was drunk.

Armed with a pool cue, Pallett forced his way inside the property and tried to confront his victim, who he had an ongoing feud with.

Pallett and associate Paul Bonson then became embroiled in a fight with the intended target, who armed himself with a hammer and called the police.

Officers arrived at around 2.45am on 5 August 2021 and arrested the two intruders, who both sustained injuries during the confrontation.

The victim, who wasn’t injured during the attack, was then targeted again in the early hours of 29 December 2021 – although this time he wasn’t home.

Pallett was joined by Harry Cairns and Andrew McConnell on this occasion, with the trio pouring accelerant through the letter box and setting it alight.

The ensuing fire caused considerable damage to the front door before it was spotted by neighbours who called 999 at around 4am.

Emergency services then ensured the fire didn’t spread beyond the interior hallway, which sustained minor damage.

As they arrived on the scene, police spotted a car driving away from the property and pulled it over.

Pallett, Cairns and McConnell were found inside the vehicle, which officers noted smelt strongly of accelerant, and they were arrested.

The trio were later charged with arson with recklessness, while Pallett was also charged with aggravated burglary.

Bonson, 46, was charged with affray.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges against him, Pallett appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday (6 April).

Pallett, of HMP Nottingham, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Cairns, McConnell and Bonson previously appeared before the same court for sentencing on 10 February 2023, having pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Cairns, 22, of Claydown Way, Luton, and McConnell, 22, of Bridge Street, Belper, were both jailed for two years.

Bonson, of Beech Hill Avenue, Mansfield, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation requirement days and a six-month alcohol treatment course.

Detective Sergeant Rich Kinsey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Pallett instigated both these shocking attacks against someone he was having an ongoing dispute with at the time.

“By choosing to strike in the middle of the night and with people backing him up both times, he knowingly targeted his victim when they were at their most vulnerable.

“This must’ve been an incredibly scary experience for the victim, who fortunately wasn’t injured during either attack.

“The fire lit by Pallett, Cairns and McConnell could’ve had devastating consequences, not just for their chosen target but others in surrounding houses too.

“It really should go without saying but their actions were completely unacceptable and put the lives of people who would’ve been sleeping at the time in danger.

“We are pleased to see that all four people involved in these attacks have now faced the consequences of their actions.”