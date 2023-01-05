A man who attempted to kidnap a schoolgirl on the Isle of Sheppey has been given a 15-year extended prison sentence

Ben Hanger, 31, of St Agnes Gardens, Sheerness, grabbed the child’s wrist and whispered ‘come with me’ but she was able to push him away and run to safety.

The incident happened near a bus stop on Halfway Road at around 7.30am on Thursday 21 January 2021.

Hanger had been sitting inside a blue car when the 11-year-old victim walked past. He exited the vehicle and walked closely behind her, causing her to slow down to allow him to pass.

After being grabbed she ran to a nearby relative’s house and Kent Police was notified shortly afterwards.

Hanger was identified from CCTV footage of the scene that showed him running back to his car following the incident, and he was arrested at his home address later that day.

The following day he was picked out of an identity parade by the victim and later charged with attempted kidnap.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court and sentenced on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

The sentence consists of 10 years in custody and an additional five on licence following his release. It also includes separate offences admitted by Hanger including arranging the commission of a child sex offence and for making and distributing images of child abuse.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ashleigh Carr said:

‘Ben Hanger has proven himself to be a very dangerous man who poses a clear risk to children.‘The victim in this case did all the right things and was very brave in reporting what happened. She has played a key role in putting Hanger behind bars and helping to ensure he cannot harm any other victims in the future.’