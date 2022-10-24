James Nicolaou, 29 of North Circular Road NW2, was found guilty of two counts of attempted rape, sexual assault and possession of a knife.

He was jailed for 15 years at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, 21 October. He will serve a further four years on licence upon his release.

On 2 August 2021 a woman, then aged in her late 60s, attended a north London hospital after feeling unwell. She was found to have head injuries and bruising.

She told hospital staff that on 31 July she had left her home at around 15pm to go to Neasden Recreation Ground for a walk.

She noticed a man hiding in bushes, who then approached her and grabbed her bottom.

The suspect, armed with a knife, then threatened the victim and exposed himself before attempting to rape her.

The victim fell and lost consciousness during the incident and awoke to find the suspect had left.

Hospital staff contacted police and an investigation was launched immediately.

Forensic enquiries were conducted and detectives were able to identify Nicolaou.

Nicolaou was arrested on 7 August 2021 and charged the following day.

Detective Constable Mary Fenton, North West Command Unit, said: “The Judge, HHJ Bourne QC, remarked that Nicolaou is considered a dangerous individual, hence the sentence that we have seen passed here. I believe London will be a safer place now he is behind bars.

“The victim was out for a walk on a summer’s evening as usual when she was subject to a horrible attack. She has shown considerable courage throughout the course of our investigation.

“Victims of sexual offences should take heart from this conviction and report it to police. We will listen to you, we will investigate and do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”

