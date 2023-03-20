Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man who beat and cut a woman with a glass bottle and then stamped on her has been sentenced to more than four years in prison

A man who beat and cut a woman with a glass bottle and then stamped on her has been sentenced to more than four years in prison

by uknip247

Ross Komoroczky, aged 37, from Armley was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on today after pleading guilty to section 18 wounding with intent offences against a female victim at a previous court hearing in January.

He was sentenced to a total of four years and 10 months for the offence which took place at a property in Leeds in July 2022. He must serve a further three years on licence once he is released.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Komoroczky assaulted his victim with a bottle and then used the broken bottleneck to further assault her causing slash injuries. He also used his feet to attack her.

He was arrested shortly after the attack and was later charged and remanded in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox of the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Komoroczky has been jailed today for what was a dreadful assault with a weapon on a female victim which left her significant injuries.

“Given the manner of his assault the consequences could easily have been worse.

“All offences involving violence against women are treated as priority offences by West Yorkshire Police as part of our wider strategy to reduce violence towards women and girls in West Yorkshire.”
 

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Delays on the M25 and QE2 crossing this morning

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Allhallows, Rochester have made an arrest

Alton Towers would be open all year as part of plans to boost tourism in a part of Staffordshire

Police are hunting for Southampton wanted man, George Peter Berry

A man has been jailed for two and a half years for two burglaries in Basingstoke

A 71-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital

Following an incident in Waterlooville, police are seeking information and witnesses

Police are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal an ATM from a shop in Farnborough

Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Andover

A teenage girl who tragically died after being struck by a bus in Birmingham has been named as Sophie Jain Fletcher as her family...

Alamin Kazi has been identified as the man who died after a police chase in East London

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More