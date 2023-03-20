A man who beat and cut a woman with a glass bottle and then stamped on her has been sentenced to more than four years in prison

Ross Komoroczky, aged 37, from Armley was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on today after pleading guilty to section 18 wounding with intent offences against a female victim at a previous court hearing in January.

He was sentenced to a total of four years and 10 months for the offence which took place at a property in Leeds in July 2022. He must serve a further three years on licence once he is released.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Komoroczky assaulted his victim with a bottle and then used the broken bottleneck to further assault her causing slash injuries. He also used his feet to attack her.

He was arrested shortly after the attack and was later charged and remanded in custody.