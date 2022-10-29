A man who bit through a police officer’s ear during a violent struggle in Maidstone has been sentenced to more than three years’ imprisonment

Kalvin Stemp also bit the officer’s arm and spat at him, as he resisted

attempts to arrest him for drug offences in the town centre.

Stemp was approached by two uniformed officers during the evening of 6

November 2021. They were on patrol in Medway Street and could smell

cannabis coming from his direction. The 25-year-old was informed he was

being was detained for purposes of a drugs search and the situation quickly

escalated into violence as Stemp tried to flee the scene.

Officers attempted to restrain him but were also met with aggression from

several associates of Stemp. They pushed, kicked and punched the officers

in an effort to help him escape. The two officers initially managed to

detain Stemp but were heavily outnumbered. Stemp used distractions caused

by his associates’ aggressive behaviour to violently headbutt one of the

officers, before lunging at him and biting through his right ear. He also

bit his arm and spat in his face and hair.

Stemp, along with associates Andrew Smith and Daniel Colegate managed to

run from the scene but were tracked down and arrested on 8 and 9 November.

All three were charged and appeared before Maidstone Crown Court.

Stemp, of Howley Way, Maidstone pleaded guilty to two counts of assault,

including causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He also admitted

escaping from lawful custody. He was sentenced on Friday 14 October to

three years and two months’ imprisonment.

Smith, 50, of Skinner’s Way, Langley, Maidstone admitted a charge of

assault by beating of an emergency worker and was made the subject of a

12-month community order, part of which included an electronically

monitored curfew. Colegate, 25, of Addison Close, East Malling pleaded

guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker. He

received a community order of 15 months, including 200 hours of unpaid work.

District Commander for Maidstone, Chief Inspector Mark McLellan, said: ‘The

level of violence and aggression displayed by all those involved was simply

appalling. Stemp bit one of our officers so violently, the cartilage to one

his ears was left exposed and the attack is likely to leave him with

lasting scars.

‘In delivering this sentence, I’m pleased the courts have made it clear

that emergency workers need to be protected and that violence towards

police officers carrying out their duties simply won’t be tolerated. Being

assaulted must never be seen as just part of the job and we will always

seek to bring to justice those who leave our officers suffering cuts,

bruises, bites and the emotional trauma associated with being attacked on

duty.’