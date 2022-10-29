A man who bit through a police officer’s ear during a violent struggle in Maidstone has been sentenced to more than three years’ imprisonment

Kalvin Stemp also bit the officer’s arm and spat at him, as he resisted
attempts to arrest him for drug offences in the town centre.
Stemp was approached by two uniformed officers during the evening of 6
November 2021. They were on patrol in Medway Street and could smell
cannabis coming from his direction. The 25-year-old was informed he was
being was detained for purposes of a drugs search and the situation quickly
escalated into violence as Stemp tried to flee the scene.
Officers attempted to restrain him but were also met with aggression from
several associates of Stemp. They pushed, kicked and punched the officers
in an effort to help him escape. The two officers initially managed to
detain Stemp but were heavily outnumbered. Stemp used distractions caused
by his associates’ aggressive behaviour to violently headbutt one of the
officers, before lunging at him and biting through his right ear. He also
bit his arm and spat in his face and hair.
Stemp, along with associates Andrew Smith and Daniel Colegate managed to
run from the scene but were tracked down and arrested on 8 and 9 November.
All three were charged and appeared before Maidstone Crown Court.
Stemp, of Howley Way, Maidstone pleaded guilty to two counts of assault,
including causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He also admitted
escaping from lawful custody. He was sentenced on Friday 14 October to
three years and two months’ imprisonment.
Smith, 50, of Skinner’s Way, Langley, Maidstone admitted a charge of
assault by beating of an emergency worker and was made the subject of a
12-month community order, part of which included an electronically
monitored curfew. Colegate, 25, of Addison Close, East Malling pleaded
guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker. He
received a community order of 15 months, including 200 hours of unpaid work.
District Commander for Maidstone, Chief Inspector Mark McLellan, said: ‘The
level of violence and aggression displayed by all those involved was simply
appalling. Stemp bit one of our officers so violently, the cartilage to one
his ears was left exposed and the attack is likely to leave him with
lasting scars.
‘In delivering this sentence, I’m pleased the courts have made it clear
that emergency workers need to be protected and that violence towards
police officers carrying out their duties simply won’t be tolerated. Being
assaulted must never be seen as just part of the job and we will always
seek to bring to justice those who leave our officers suffering cuts,
bruises, bites and the emotional trauma associated with being attacked on
duty.’