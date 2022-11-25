Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday, November 25, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man who bombarded a woman with hundreds of threatening phone calls has been locked up

A man who bombarded a woman with hundreds of threatening phone calls has been locked up

by @uknip247

Craig Bacon called the victim on a daily basis, causing her to feel scared for her safety. On most of the calls she answered he was aggressive and threatened her with violence.

An investigation was launched after she came forward and reported the threats to the police.

Bacon, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, was arrested on 21 September 2022 and subsequently pleaded guilty to harassment and breaching a restraining order.

He was jailed for 16 months when he was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (23 November 2022).

Chief Inspector Leigh Sanders, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Public Protection team, said: “Keeping women safe and supporting victims of this kind of unacceptable behaviour are priorities for the force.

“We treat reports of this nature incredibly seriously, listen to victims and will always do our very best to investigate and seek justice for them.

“I’d like to commend this woman for her bravery in coming forward and I hope it brings her some comfort that Bacon is now behind bars.”

Nottinghamshire Police urges victims of harassment, their friends and family to seek help and report it to the police at the earliest opportunity. Officers and partner organisations will listen to and support victims you in any way they can.

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives have issued images of a man they want to speak to...

A suspect has been arrested as part of an investigation into a...

A suspected burglar arrested within 30 minutes of a break-in on the...

Devon & Cornwall Police has taken part, as in previous years, in...

Officers in Wiltshire are urgently appealing for witnesses following a serious road...

Kent Police is appealing for information to mark 20 years since the...

Increased patrols to help you enjoy the World Cup safely and responsibly

A 36-year-old man is due in court in connection with a knife-point...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information, and any road users with...

Police need your help to find Peter Clark, who is wanted for...

Police in Hampshire are appealing for witnesses following an initial Hare Coursing...

The quick actions of Thanet officers to recover money stolen from a...