Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Who Bought A Handgun From An Online Seller In Spain And Tried To Have It Delivered To His Home Has Been Sentenced To Five Years Imprisonment After A National Crime Agency And Police Scotland Investigation
Home BREAKING A man who bought a handgun from an online seller in Spain and tried to have it delivered to his home has been sentenced to five years imprisonment after a National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation

A man who bought a handgun from an online seller in Spain and tried to have it delivered to his home has been sentenced to five years imprisonment after a National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation

by @uknip247
The Organised Crime Partnership, a joint team of officers from the NCA and Police Scotland, started an investigation into Scott Grant, 36, from Wren Road in Greenock after a forward venting blank firing handgun was intercepted by Border Force as it came through the postal system.
The gun, which is illegal in the UK as it can easily be converted to fire real bullets, had been sent from Spain, where such weapons are legal. Grant, was arrested at his home on 14 May 2020 and a search of the property uncovered a crossbow, knives and a ballistic vest, as well as a second, legal, blank-firing weapon.
After pleading guilty, Grant appeared at Edinburgh High Court yesterday (5 January) where he was sentenced to five years imprisonment for purchasing a prohibited weapon.
There is absolutely no place for illegal firearms in our communities and we will use all resources at our disposal to continue our fight against serious and organised crime, and bring those responsible to justice. Anyone with information about the criminal use of firearms can contact their local Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

A postman who killed his girlfriend’s toddler after becoming “irritated” with him...

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of an elderly...

The Royal College of Nursing could be willing to accept a 10%...

Prince Harry has acknowledged killing 25 people during his time as an...

A 29-year-old man who died last week from a stab wound to...

Detectives have arrested two men in connection with an injury shooting in...

Officers investigating a robbery at Gravelly Hill station are releasing a CCTV...

Emergency services rushed to the District and Piccadilly Line station after person...

Police are appealing for information after a convict has failed to return...

A Met Police officer has appeared in court on charges of raping...

Detectives have issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of...

Cliff surveying starts ahead of Brighton’s Madeira Terrace restoration 

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"