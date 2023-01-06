A man who bought a handgun from an online seller in Spain and tried to have it delivered to his home has been sentenced to five years imprisonment after a National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation

The Organised Crime Partnership, a joint team of officers from the NCA and Police Scotland, started an investigation into Scott Grant, 36, from Wren Road in Greenock after a forward venting blank firing handgun was intercepted by Border Force as it came through the postal system.
The gun, which is illegal in the UK as it can easily be converted to fire real bullets, had been sent from Spain, where such weapons are legal. Grant, was arrested at his home on 14 May 2020 and a search of the property uncovered a crossbow, knives and a ballistic vest, as well as a second, legal, blank-firing weapon.
After pleading guilty, Grant appeared at Edinburgh High Court yesterday (5 January) where he was sentenced to five years imprisonment for purchasing a prohibited weapon.
There is absolutely no place for illegal firearms in our communities and we will use all resources at our disposal to continue our fight against serious and organised crime, and bring those responsible to justice. Anyone with information about the criminal use of firearms can contact their local Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.