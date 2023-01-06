A man who bought a handgun from an online seller in Spain and tried to have it delivered to his home has been sentenced to five years imprisonment after a National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation

The gun, which is illegal in the UK as it can easily be converted to fire real bullets, had been sent from Spain, where such weapons are legal. Grant, was arrested at his home on 14 May 2020 and a search of the property uncovered a crossbow, knives and a ballistic vest, as well as a second, legal, blank-firing weapon.

There is absolutely no place for illegal firearms in our communities and we will use all resources at our disposal to continue our fight against serious and organised crime, and bring those responsible to justice. Anyone with information about the criminal use of firearms can contact their local Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.