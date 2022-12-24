A man who broke into the home of a young family and stole from them has been jailed

Steven Fitton, 39 of Willinton Road, Knowle, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 21 December to two years and four months in prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of dwelling burglary at Bristol Magistrates’ Court in October.

He was also handed an addition two weeks’ imprisonment for breaching a court order and theft.

The court heard how on Tuesday 11 October at around 10pm, Fitton kicked down the front door of a house in Torrington Avenue, while the occupants, including a young child, were inside asleep.

Once inside, Fitton confronted a woman and demanded to know the location of cash in the property.

Investigating officer PC Ashley Russell said: “I cannot imagine how frightening the incident must have been for this young family.

“To have the safety of your own home shattered by a selfish offender such as Fitton, is inexcusable. I hope this sentence will reassure the victims that this man is now off the streets.

“This has been a swift investigation by our specialist burglary crime team, with Fitton being arrested, charged and first appearing in court just days after committing the crime.”