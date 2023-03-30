Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man who burgled a property whilst a young child slept on the sofa has been jailed

A man who burgled a property whilst a young child slept on the sofa has been jailed

by uknip247

Zachary Richardson, 25, of no fixed address was sentenced to 42 months in prison

In December last year Richardson entered an insecure property in Barrow.

He entered the living room and searched the room taking a number of electronics, a purse and a wallet all while a child was asleep on the sofa. The break was discovered the next day.

The next morning Richardson attempted to take items from a vehicle parked on Harrison Street, Barrow, the vehicle was locked meaning he was unable to gain access.

He then left the area and ordered a taxi from a taxi office on Church Street and attempted to pay for it with a card from the wallet he stole that evening. The card was declined, and he had to pay cash.

During their investigation detectives identified Richardson from CCTV at the taxi office.

Speaking following the sentencing Sarah Knight said “We know these offences are not just about the impact from loss of possessions; it is obvious people want to feel safe in their homes and any intrusion of their property can ruin this peace of mind.

“This was even more upsetting for the family as Richardson stole electronics and other items from their home as their child slept on the sofa in the same room.

“We take burglary offences extremely seriously.

“Those who carry out similar offences can expect to face a police investigation and prosecution.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Nuclear Decommissioning Authority announces leadership changes at Magnox Ltd

Pope Francis, 86, has been admitted to a hospital in Rome due to a respiratory infection that caused breathing difficulties

A burglar caught running down a street carrying a safe he’d stolen has been locked up

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has gone missing from Hertfordshire

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Have you seen missing Matthew Hugill?

Police are asking for your help to find Andrew Martin who is missing in Chorley

UK continues its Parliamentary partnership with Solomon Islands

Officers searching for missing Washington man Lesley Barrass have sadly found a body

Gosport man after Stoke Road Sex attack

Police have released a CCTV image of three men they want to trace after an unprovoked assault left a man in hospital

Police arrested two people after finding a number of weapons including a machete when they raided a property

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More