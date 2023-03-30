A man who burgled a property whilst a young child slept on the sofa has been jailed

Zachary Richardson, 25, of no fixed address was sentenced to 42 months in prison

In December last year Richardson entered an insecure property in Barrow.

He entered the living room and searched the room taking a number of electronics, a purse and a wallet all while a child was asleep on the sofa. The break was discovered the next day.

The next morning Richardson attempted to take items from a vehicle parked on Harrison Street, Barrow, the vehicle was locked meaning he was unable to gain access.

He then left the area and ordered a taxi from a taxi office on Church Street and attempted to pay for it with a card from the wallet he stole that evening. The card was declined, and he had to pay cash.

During their investigation detectives identified Richardson from CCTV at the taxi office.

Speaking following the sentencing Sarah Knight said “We know these offences are not just about the impact from loss of possessions; it is obvious people want to feel safe in their homes and any intrusion of their property can ruin this peace of mind.

“This was even more upsetting for the family as Richardson stole electronics and other items from their home as their child slept on the sofa in the same room.

“We take burglary offences extremely seriously.

“Those who carry out similar offences can expect to face a police investigation and prosecution.”