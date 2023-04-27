Thursday, April 27, 2023
by uknip247
A Man Who Carried Out A Series Of Sexual Assaults In Haringey More Than 20 Years Ago Has Been Convicted Following A Met Investigation

Kusakana Mfuka, 34 of Ridge Road, Haringey, was found guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 26 April, of three counts of attempted rape and seven counts of gross indecency with a child.

The court heard how between January 2002 and January 2004, the defendant, who was aged 13 and 15 at the time, sexually assaulted a child on a number of occasions at a residential address in Hornsey.

The victim, who was aged between 10 and 12 at the time, reported the assaults to police in August 2020 and an investigation was launched. He was supported throughout the process.

As detectives built trust with the victim and other witnesses who knew Mfuka around the time of the offending, they began to compile a strong evidential case. This was also supported by information obtained during forensic examination of Mfuka’s phone.

As a result of the evidence they had collected, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Mfuka in March 2021.

He will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 5 May.

Detective Sergeant Myles Bossman, from the public protection team in north London, said: “Mfuka’s crimes can only be described as predatory; he abused the trust of the victim who was known to him, and repeatedly sexually assaulted him, without any remorse for his actions. The victim was vulnerable, by virtue of being a young child. The verdict shows that such abuse against children will not be tolerated, irrespective of time elapsed.

“With the support of his family, faith and the community, the victim showed immense bravery and courage in supporting a police investigation. I would like to thank the victim for his strength, and the many witnesses who provided evidence. I hope the conviction goes some way to providing closure after what must have been a disturbing experience.

“The Met encourages anyone who is victim or witness to sexual assault, to contact police, regardless of when the incident(s) may have occurred. There is zero tolerance for such serious offences and we will investigate regardless of time elapsed. This conviction serves as a reminder that those who commit such horrific offences will be found and justice dully be served.”

Should you wish to report a crime, you can do so by contacting police on 101, or 999 in an emergency – we have specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

