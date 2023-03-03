A Man Who Carried Out A Serious Assault In Margate Has Been Jailed For Nine Years.

Raymond Wallace was found guilty of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

The 50-year-old, of Cliff Terrace, Margate, was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday 1 March 2023.

Emergency services were called to a flat in the town’s Dalby Square in the early hours of Friday 11 February 2022 after a man sustained serious injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to a London hospital, where medics provided life-saving treatment.

Witness statements gathered by investigating officers stated that a man had attacked the victim with a metal rod which had a sharpened edge. Further enquiries led to Wallace being identified as the assailant and he was arrested the following day.

The motive for the attack is unclear, but witness accounts suggested it may have resulted from a grudge Wallace formed against the victim.

Detective Constable Samantha Lewis, investigating officer for East Kent CID, said: ‘This was a shocking attack and we could very easily have been dealing with an even more serious crime.

‘Wallace’s actions have shown him to be an extremely dangerous man and I’m pleased he was identified and arrested soon after the offence, and that our investigation has now seen him convicted and removed from the streets of Margate.’