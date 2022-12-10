Saturday, December 10, 2022
A Man Who Caused Serious Injuries To A Child Has Been Jailed
Patryk Zebrowski appeared at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 8 December where he was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

The 29-year-old from Ellesmere Port, had previously been convicted of causing/ allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

Zebrowski was also handed an eight year restraining order.

During the trial the court hear how the child, who cannot be identified, suffered multiple injuries while in the care of Zebrowski.

The injuries, which included multiple rib and leg fractures, are believed to have occurred between March and April 2021 and only came to light in April 2021 after they were discovered by doctors child was taken to the hospital.

Following the discovery, a detailed investigation was undertaken by Detective Sergeant Leanne Bowes from Ellesmere Port CID, who compiled a compelling case file of evidence which resulted in Zebrowski’s conviction.

Detective Inspector Lorna Hutcheon said:

“Zebrowski is a coward and he deserves to be behind bars.”

“The pain and suffering that the child must have endured is something that nobody should ever have to experience, let alone a child who had no way of defending themselves.

​“While the child has now recovered from their injuries, the effects of Zebrowski’s actions will impact them for the rest of their lives.”

 

