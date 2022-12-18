A man who choked his teenage sister to death during a holiday in north Wales has been sentenced to five years in prison

Amanda Selby, 15, of Greater Manchester, died as a result of neck crush injuries inflicted by her brother Matthew.

On July 31, 2021, it occurred at the Ty Mawr holiday park in Towyn, Conwy county.

Selby, 20, was diagnosed with autism and mental health issues, according to Mold Crown Court.

Selby, of Ashton-under-Windermere Lyne’s Crescent, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

At a hearing in February 2021, after he was scheduled to stand trial for murder, the prosecution accepted his plea.

Amanda died after being “choked out” by Selby at Ty Mawr holiday park.

They were on vacation with their father, Anthony.

According to Prosecutor Jamie Baxter, Amanda threw a plug or charger at her brother, which resulted in the fatal attack.

Selby, then 19, choked his sister in a headlock and pinned her face down on the floor.

Despite his best efforts, their father was unable to free Selby from his sister.

According to the court, Amanda told her father, “Tell mum I love her.”

Selby was only able to get off her after she lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Amanda’s father tried desperately to turn his daughter over and revive her, but she was too heavy to move in the cramped space.

Although emergency services were summoned, it was too late to save her.

Selby was diagnosed as being on the autistic spectrum during his sentencing on Friday.

He also had intermittent explosive disorder and a depressive disorder, according to psychiatric reports.

The court agreed that these circumstances were to blame for his inability to control violent outbursts.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Selby his conditions “substantially impaired your control” and had led to a “catastrophic loss of temper”.

Amanda was “killed at the age of 15 by her own brother on what should have been a very happy holiday,” he said.

“What happened that day shattered the family,” he added.

Amanda had her “whole life ahead of her,” according to Judge Rowlands.

He sentenced Selby to five years in prison with an additional five-year extended licence to be imposed upon his release.