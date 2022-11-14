A man who chose to carry a knife in Swanscombe has been jailed within 24 hours of his arrest

On Wednesday 9 November 2022, officers were called to a report that a suspicious man was in possession of a bladed weapon in the High Street.

Patrols quickly attended the area and Artur Barbosa was stopped and searched.

The constables recovered a large kitchen knife, two wraps of cocaine and Barbosa was arrested.

Charged

He was later charged with possession of a bladed weapon in a public place and possessing a class A drug.

Barbosa, of Warwick Place, Northfleet was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty at Medway Magistrates Court on Thursday 10 November.

The 62-year-old was immediately jailed for 14 months. This jail term included the activation of a suspended sentence.

Police Sergeant Joe Cross said: ‘Our patrols are determined to keep the streets of North Kent safe and anybody who chooses to carry a knife can expect to be stopped, searched and brought to justice.

‘Barbosa arrogantly thought he could carry a weapon with impunity but his confidence was misplaced and he is now behind bars. Anybody else who follows his example is likely to join him.’