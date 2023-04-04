A man who committed a series of burglaries at businesses in Northwich – including at a charity shop – has been jailed

Jonathan Heron appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday 3 April where he was sentenced to two years in prison.

The 46-year-old of HMP Stoke Heath, had previously pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary other than a dwelling.

His crime spree began on Monday 7 February 2022 when he targeted Fat Dog and stole items valued at more than £2,100; he also caused more than £1,600 worth of damage to the independent store on Spencer Street.

Then, on Saturday 19 February, Heron targeted After Five, a take-away on Station Road, stealing £500 cash and a number of mobile phones.

His offending intensified between Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 February when he broke into three stores in two days.

These included Cink, a hairdressers, and Feathers, a clairvoyants, both on Witton Street, from where he stole a number of handbags and high value GHD hair styling tools.

Heron also targeted Care UK, a large charity store on Chesterway, stealing £750 cash and causing £1,500 worth of damage to the store.

His crime spree was brought to an end on Thursday 23 February after he was arrested hiding under a bed at his girlfriend’s address on John Brunner Crescent, Northwich.

Following his arrest, officers discovered a number of stolen items at the property, they also recovered footwear linking Heron to the burglaries, along with CCTV footage and DNA evidence.

Following his sentencing Detective Constable Claire Heatley, of Northwich Beat Team, said:

“Many independent businesses are struggling at the moment due to the economic downturn and high energy cost, so the last thing they need is to be targeted by a prolific offender like Heron.

“Not only did he steal more than £4,500 worth of cash and goods from these premises, but he also he also caused over £3,000 damage.

“Thankfully, Heron is now behind bars and is being held accountable for his actions. I hope that the sentence handed to him will provide the owners of these businesses with some closure and provide reassurance to other businesses and local residents.”