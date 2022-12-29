A man who crossed the road after spotting a police dog was stopped by officers and found to be carrying drugs

The 26-year-old roused the officers’ suspicions by deliberately moving away from them in Foreman Street, Nottingham, on Friday 23 December.

The patrol was part of a police operation called Operation Guardian, which sees uniformed and plain-clothed officers go on regular proactive searches for illegal drugs in Nottingham city centre.

They arrested the man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs after carrying out a search and finding eight bags of white power, believed to be cocaine.

He was taken into custody for questioning and bailed with conditions pending further inquiries.

Operation Guardian is now well established in the city centre and is highly successful in tackling drugs and reducing violence which is often associated with drug use and dealing in the night time economy.

Sergeant Graham Whitt, who leads the operation, said: “The production and supply of illegal drugs blights our communities and we will continue to take action against anyone involved in drug dealing.”