A man who died after being discovered critically injured in a park was described as a “one in a billion” case

Following his formal identification, Phillip Breach’s family paid an emotional tribute to him.

On November 30th, the 59-year-old was discovered in Wood Farm Park, Oxford, following an incident.

Following Mr Breach’s death, Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation.

This tribute was issued by his five children:

“Our father, Phil, was one in a billion; you’d never meet another man like him.”

“He was kind, so, so funny, and would help anyone; he never judged anyone, whether they were homeless, rich, poor, or anything else.” He didn’t mind; he was simply the best.

“He never gave up, he was disabled and told he’d never walk again after a hit-and-run, and he defied all odds and was walking independently by the end of his physio!”

“Everyone who knew our father would say what a kind, gentle soul he was, and we are devastated that someone could have hurt him in this way.”

“You will never be forgotten, Dad.”

Liam Jones, 43, of Bonar Road, Oxford, was arrested and charged with murder by Thames Valley Police.

Detective Inspector Peter Clarke, a senior investigating officer with the Major Crime Unit, said:

“Our thoughts are with Phillip Breach’s family during what must be a very difficult time for them, and I would appreciate it if their privacy could be respected.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his funeral expenses.