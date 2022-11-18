A man who died in a fatal has been identified as a “much-loved” father

Dad-of-three Andy Millward, in his 40s, was killed when a Renault lorry collided with his black Vauxhall in Station Road, Strood, around 1.30pm yesterday.

Passers-by rushed to the scene after the lorry overturned while attempting to turn from Frindsbury Road, and attempted to clear the tipped-out rubble.

The large emergency response, including police, paramedics, and firefighters, the road was closed in both directions for several hours.

Andy’s family and friends have paid tribute to him in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Freda Law, his mother, said: “My son was adored. He also leaves behind his three daughters and a large family.”

Selina Tattum, a sister, stated: “This is my brother, who has been separated from my family and me. Andrew, rest in peace, we love you. Until our next meeting.”

Other friends expressed their grief over Andy’s death.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers from Kent Police’s serious collision investigation unit are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. Dashcam footage can be submitted here.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIU at 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference MM/COJ/127/22.