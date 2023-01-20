A man who drove at high speeds to avoid police in Tunbridge Wells and narrowly avoided colliding with schoolchildren has been jailed

Ozgur Suyolcu had been disqualified from driving, but he reached speeds of more than 115 mph during a chase in which he collided with another vehicle.

Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team (CPT) officers attempted to stop a BMW on 28 January 2022 as part of an investigation into suspected drug supply offences. Suyolcu took the wheel and took off, leading the officers on a chase through several residential streets near the town centre.

In order to avoid capture, the 27-year-old ignored several red traffic signals and crossed onto the wrong side of the road. Two schoolchildren were forced to flee in St James’ Road, and his actions resulted in a collision with a Land Rover in Pembury Road.

A police helicopter assisted officers as Suyolcu entered the A21 towards Sevenoaks before changing direction and returning to the coastbound carriageway. Suyolcu was apprehended after the vehicle was successfully tracked to an address he had been living at in Maidstone Road, Paddock Wood. A search of the property turned up knuckledusters inside a chest of drawers.

Suyolcu was charged with having an offensive weapon, driving dangerously, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance or a licence. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison at Maidstone Crown Court on January 12, 2023. He was also prohibited from driving for the next five and a half years.

‘Suyolcu drove with complete disregard and contempt for the safety of other road users, and his thoughtless and reckless actions could easily have had devastating consequences,’ said CPT Sergeant Ed Kavanagh. He drove at breakneck speeds through crowded residential areas frequented by schoolchildren on their way home, forcing other drivers to take quick evasive manoeuvres to avoid being hit by his car. It’s only by chance that no one was seriously hurt.’