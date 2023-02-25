A man who drugged and raped a woman during a violent campaign of abuse has now been jailed

Frederick Allchorne, 62 of Sycamore Close, Tidworth, Wiltshire was sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment with a further eight years on an extended licence on Friday, 24 February, at Croydon Crown Court.

In August 2018 a women in her 50s, attended a police station in Sutton to report years of abuse by her ex-partner.

Detectives from South Area Basic Command Unit took the investigation, during which the victim-survivor shared the details of her life with her former partner.

They heard the sexual abuse had begun in the mid-80s when she was just 15-years-old, and throughout the relationship, sexual intercourse had never been consensual.

She was drugged and raped numerous times, and detailed how she had woken up on numerous occasions to find she was tied to the bed, with no recollection of how she got there. He would also lock her in the house.

She left Allchorne in September 1991.

Officers completed complex and extensive enquiries to trace individuals from the past, both professional and members of the public to assist with their enquiries and create the evidential package. This work led to Allchorne having multiple charges brought against him, for which he eventually admitted guilt.

On one occasion the victim woke to find her tongue rolling into the back of her throat which made her feel like she was choking, and she went to the hospital.

During the investigation a medical report was conducted, which stated the symptoms presented in the hospital were consistent with the effects of drug administration.

A psychologist provided an expert report and diagnosed the victim with complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by the abuse she suffered by Allchorne. She also suffered severe physical injuries from the time of the abuse, which continue to impact her life.

Tina, the victim-survivor, said: “The officers believed in me, you have to come forward yourself. If you don’t it will catch up on you one day, it’s time to take back control. Don’t suffer in silence, you are not alone. Please come forward and you will be heard.”

The investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Laura Thomas, said: “The victim survivor in this case has shown great courage in standing up to Allchorne and ensuring he was made to answer for his actions. I would like to praise the strength and commitment she has shown throughout this case.”

On Wednesday, 2 March 2020 Allchorne was charged and a trial was fixed for January 2021, however this was postponed.

A new trial date was set for Monday, 26 July 2021, but two days later Allchorne, who is on the Sex Offences Register for life following a conviction in 2010, pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of rape;

Five counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug with intent;

Five counts of indecent assault on a woman over 16;

One count of bigamy.

We urge anyone who has been the victim of an assault or other offences to come forward to police, either directly or with the support of an advocacy service.

We take all reports of abuse, recent or non-recent, extremely seriously. Specially trained officers will support victim-survivors from the outset.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape, including non-recent abuse, or you have information about an offender, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency – there are specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed.