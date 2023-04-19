A man who had been living in Derby has been extradited from the UK in relation to alleged war crimes

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
by uknip247

An International Arrest Warrant was issued for Milenko Maric for ‘crimes against humanity’ by a Croatian prosecutor’s office in 2001.

The 63-year-old, who had been living in the Normanton area of the city, was arrested in Derby but granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK while a trial and subsequent appeal took place in Croatia.

Maric was former member of the Secretariat for International Affairs of Manastir and was charged with removing a number of civilians of non-Serbian ethnic origin from the Baranya region and assaulting them during August and September 1991.

His extradition was ordered at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in September 2022, with conditions to wear an electronic tag and stay in Derbyshire or Leicestershire until a formal date was confirmed.

Maric was extradited to Croatia on Wednesday 5 April.

Temporary Sergeant Sarah Baker, of our International Liaison Unit, said: “We continue to work with law enforcement partners nationally and internationally to remove dangerous offenders, and ensure people are brought to justice.

“This forms part of our commitment to ensuring Derbyshire is a safe place, and not somewhere to go where you can evade the consequences of your previous actions in other parts of the world.”

