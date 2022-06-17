Zbigniew Soj, 24, of Bradford, admitted murder and attempted murder on March 30 at Bradford Crown Court.

Borbala ‘Bori’ Benko, 24, died on November 21 after being stabbed multiple times by Soj in the accommodation block they shared on Sherbourne Road.

Klaudia Rogozinska, 21, was critically injured in the attack and is still recovering from physical and psychological scars.

Soj was arrested at the scene and held in police custody until November 24th, when he was charged.

Soj was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 31 years in Bradford Crown Court today (17 June).

‘This was a horrific and spontaneous attack on two young women as they slept in their own home,’ said Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Soj was someone they trusted, and no one could have predicted what he was about to do.

Bori had her entire life ahead of her, which Soj cruelly took away.

‘I applaud Soj’s guilty plea for sparing Klaudia and Bori’s families from a trial.’

‘I hope today’s sentence brings comfort and justice to Bori’s family and Klaudia.’

It’s encouraging to hear that Klaudia is recovering from her injuries and attempting to move on with her life.’

Bori’s mother said in a statement, “Bori had a mission, and she had a bright future ahead of her.” She dedicated her life to the development and education of children. She lived her life in accordance with Christian principles. Within seconds, she had earned the children’s trust and love. She was a firm believer in human equality and the power of love, which she demonstrated on a daily basis.

Her ambition was to establish a special needs school in Hungary. “I will build an inclusive school, and it will be a cool place!” she said. So, in order to fulfil her dream of making the world a better place, we have established the Bori Benko Foundation for Children in Hungary.”