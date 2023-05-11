A man who killed two passengers after driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been ordered to serve an extended sentence

Darren Burton from Chaddesden, Derby, gave a lift to three people in his work van after drinking alcohol and taking cocaine on 18 June 2022.

Burton and another passenger sat in the front, while friends Andrew Calf and Allan Reeve sat in the back of the van amongst work materials and without seatbelts.

However, close to their intended destination, Burton lost control of the van and crashed into metal barriers after driving over the speed limit in response to being overtaken by another vehicle.

Andrew Calf and Allan Reeve were thrown from the van during the collision and both died due to their injuries.

The Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said:

My thoughts are with the families of Allan Reeve and Alan Calf who were tragically killed because of Darren Burton’s recklessness. His increased sentence should serve as a clear warning to anyone considering getting behind the wheel while drunk or under the influence is never worth the risk.

Having admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, Burton was sentenced to four years and eight months on 6 February 2023. He was also disqualified from driving for nine years and four months.

The sentence was referred to the Attorney General’s Office as potentially unduly lenient and after careful consideration, the Solicitor General referred the case to the Court of Appeal.

At a hearing on 28 April 2023, the Court of Appeal quashed Burton’s original sentence and handed down a new sentence of five years and 10 months. Burton’s total disqualification period was also extended to nine years 11 months.