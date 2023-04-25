A man who launched a frenzied attack on his victim as he slept, stabbing him more than 20 times, has been jailed

.Lewis Robinson, 31, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life in prison at Preston Crown Court

Police launched an investigation after receiving a report of a serious assault at an address in Beech Terrace, Preston, last year.

Officers were called around 3.45am on July 27 after a man had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended to the victim, aged in his 40s, taken to the hospital suffering serious injuries, including two punctured lungs and stab wounds to the face and body.

The victim told police he had been asleep when he woke feeling his bedding was wet.

He could see a person standing in the doorway of his bedroom and quickly realised he had been stabbed.

The attacker made off from the scene, with the victim staggering from the property and alerting neighbours.

As the victim lay injured, he named Lewis Robinson as the offender. A tactical police medic applied chest seals to the wounds around the victim’s lungs, as well as clotting agents to his cuts, before he was taken to the hospital.

Detectives investigating the attack found the offender had initially tried to enter the property, through the front, avoiding CCTV cameras. The attacker then climbed over a gate in the victim’s rear garden, entering through a rear door.

CCTV evidence showed Robinson in the area around the time of the offence, with footage revealing he had discarded clothing after the attack.

He was later arrested and charged.

Robinson pleaded not guilty, but following a trial, was found guilty of attempted murder, Section 39 assault and theft.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years.

Temp Det Sgt Gary Brackley, of Preston Police, said: “Lewis Robinson’s actions were cruel, cowardly and wicked.

“He carried out a horrific, frenzied attack which left his victim with serious injuries.

“It is only thanks to the quick-thinking actions of the emergency services we were not dealing with a murder investigation.

“Robinson was named by the victim as offender but has never admitted his guilt.

“We welcome the sentence which reflects the gravity and seriousness of the attack.”