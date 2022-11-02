A man who led police on a 35-mile high speed chase along motorways in Kent to Surrey has been jailed

Rooney Whyte, 42, reached speeds of up to 130mph along the M26 and M25 in

Kent to Surrey earlier this year after trying to evade officers. He was

caught and arrested in a field with the assistance of the National Police

Air Service.

On Tuesday 25 January 2022, an Audi Q5 came to officers’ attention on the

M20. It was pursued by officers from the Roads Policing Unit along the M26.

As it reached the M25, passing Clacket Lane Services it began to speed up,

weaving across lanes and using the hard shoulder, reaching speeds of up to

130mph.

NPAS was also called in to assist, tracking its movements.

The vehicle left the motorway at Junction 11 and joined the A230,

overtaking vehicles into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle then came to a stop in a cul-de-sac in Ottershaw in Surrey

where Whyte ran away from the vehicle jumping over fences into wooded

areas. He was then caught and arrested after he was seen to throw a handgun

into some brambles.

He was later charged with possession of a firearm, failing to stop and

dangerous driving and pleaded guilty to the offences.

At Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 27 October 2022, Whyte from Janson

Close, Stratford, east London was jailed for five years and four months. He

was also disqualified from driving for 47 months.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Brown said: ‘Members of

the public had to take evasive action to avoid a collision due to the

manner of Whyte’s driving. He put himself and other road users at risk and

that is not acceptable.

‘There is also no good reason for any member of the public to be in

possession of a handgun and its live ammunition – only organised criminals

with no aversion to committing serious violence would seek to possess such

an item. I am therefore pleased that this weapon has been removed from

circulation.’

‘We will never show any tolerance for offending of this nature and it is

only appropriate that Whyte is now at the beginning of a substantial prison

sentence.’