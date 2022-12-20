A man who left his victim with serious stab injuries following an attack in Dymchurch has been jailed

Abdul Malik assaulted a man who was known to him at a property in the village’s High Street in the early hours of Wednesday 12 January 2022.

The 29-year-old inflicted more than 10 wounds with a kitchen knife before the man managed to run from the property.

The victim got into a car to drive away from the assailant, but collided with metal barriers nearby.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. Malik was arrested by police in nearby Burmarsh Road.

On Tuesday 4 October 2022, Malik, of High Street, Dymchurch, was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

On Tuesday 20 December, he was jailed for 28 years and ordered to serve an additional two years on licence after that period.

Detective Constable Max Pegler, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘This was an extremely disturbing incident and it is only thanks to the response of medics that we are not dealing with an even more serious case.

‘I hope Malik’s quick arrest by officers on the day, the conviction secured and the lengthy sentence now imposed provides reassurance to the victim and the wider community.’