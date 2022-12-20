Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed
Home BREAKING A man who left his victim with serious stab injuries following an attack in Dymchurch has been jailed

A man who left his victim with serious stab injuries following an attack in Dymchurch has been jailed

by @uknip247

 

 

Abdul Malik assaulted a man who was known to him at a property in the village’s High Street in the early hours of Wednesday 12 January 2022.

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

The 29-year-old inflicted more than 10 wounds with a kitchen knife before the man managed to run from the property.

 

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

The victim got into a car to drive away from the assailant, but collided with metal barriers nearby.

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. Malik was arrested by police in nearby Burmarsh Road.

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

On Tuesday 4 October 2022, Malik, of High Street, Dymchurch, was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

On Tuesday 20 December, he was jailed for 28 years and ordered to serve an additional two years on licence after that period.

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

Detective Constable Max Pegler, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘This was an extremely disturbing incident and it is only thanks to the response of medics that we are not dealing with an even more serious case.

 

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

A Man Who Left His Victim With Serious Stab Injuries Following An Attack In Dymchurch Has Been Jailed

‘I hope Malik’s quick arrest by officers on the day, the conviction secured and the lengthy sentence now imposed provides reassurance to the victim and the wider community.’

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman charged in connection with the deaths of two children in Dagenham

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Folkestone are appealing for...

150 people have been evacuated after a gas main ruptured in the...

Two brothers are starting prison sentences after a security guard narrowly avoided...

A man who killed a motorcyclist by deliberately driving into him during...

Detectives are investigating a suspicious incident in Sevenoaks and are appealing for...

Murder invesigation launched after man killed in Kilburn

A critical incident has been declared by the South East Coast Ambulance...

Police are appealing for information after a couple’s home was ransacked by...

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Elephant and Castle last...

Ibrahima Bah appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded not guilty...

A Leicestershire man has today been found guilty of planning to attack...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"