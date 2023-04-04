Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A man who lost his life outside a Cramlington pub has been named as three people are charged with his murder

At around 10pm on Saturday, police were called to the Bay Horse on Sanderson Terrace, following a report of two men having been struck by a van.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, one of the men, who can now be named as Sheldon Flanighan from Northumberland, sustained fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The other man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

An investigation was launched and three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Today, all three have been charged with Sheldon’s murder and the attempted murder of the second male.

They are:

– Toby Kelly, 37 of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth. Kelly has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis

– David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-sea

– Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth

All three appeared at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

In a statement Northumbria Police said:

“We will be carrying out further enquiries in the Cramlington area today and ask that anyone with concerns or information they would like to pass on makes themselves known.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of everyone affected by this tragic incident and we ask that their privacy is respected while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We have now charged three people and are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments before and after this incident.

“While our enquiries continue, we’d ask that people refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media and urge anyone who has information but hasn’t yet come forward to do so.

Anyone with information should all 101 or use the Tell Us Something page on the Northumbria Police website quoting log NP-20230401-1194.

