James Cable was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment just three days after he had been seen by customers and staff brandishing the weapon at an Asda store.

Cable entered the shop shortly after 10.30pm on 30 September 2022. He removed a knife from a packet on display and when challenged asked a member of staff to call the police. He then told the 999 call handler he would stab someone if officers failed to arrive quickly.

A firearms unit attended and Cable was swiftly arrested. When he was searched a craft knife was found within his shorts. The kitchen knife he had been seen walking around the store with was located in an area behind a till.

Cable, 33, of Griff Lane, Nuneaton, Warwickshire was charged with two counts of possessing a knife in a public place and with failing to provide a sample for drug testing, while in custody. He was sentenced on Monday 3 October, after pleading guilty at Medway Magistrates’ Court.

PC Daniel Cane said: ‘Cable walked around the store armed with a large knife, causing considerable alarm to staff members and the public. We remain committed to maintaining a robust, proactive and zero tolerance approach to knife crime and welcome the custodial sentence passed by the courts.

‘There can be never be any justification for anyone to carry a weapon on our streets and we will continue to use both uniformed and plain-clothes officers to maximise opportunities to detect and deter those involved in criminal activity.’

