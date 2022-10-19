Mumtaz Ahmed, 44, of Prairie Crescent, Burnley, was jailed at Preston Crown Court following the death of Inayat Begum, 85.
Police were called by the Ambulance Service around 3.30am on April 24, 2022, to a report a woman had been found with head injuries at an address on Prairie Crescent.
The woman, later identified as Mrs Begum, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Ahmed, 44, who was at the address when officers arrived, was arrested by officers in connection with her death following inconsistencies between the account provided and the circumstances presented.
A Home Office post-mortem examination took place for Mrs Begum, with a cause of death given as head, chest and abdominal injuries. It is believed she was attacked with a weapon.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Ahmed was charged with her murder.
He pleaded not guilty but following a trial at court, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 22 years.