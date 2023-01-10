A man who murdered his estranged wife at her home has been given a life sentence

Satpreet Singh Gandhi, 37, stabbed Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, 32, on Monday, September 5, after arming himself with a knife and loitering outside her flat in Victoria Road, Headingley.

Officers were called to the scene at 6.26 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance at the address.

Harleen was discovered unconscious inside the property with significant blood loss and was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, but she died a short time later.

She died as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to a post-mortem examination.

Armed officers were dispatched to track down her estranged husband as a suspect, and he was apprehended later that evening in Kirkstall Road, Burley.

West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team detectives launched a murder investigation into her death.

The couple, both Indian nationals, arrived in the UK as students in March 2021 but separated about six months before the murder.

Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi Investigations revealed that Satpreet Gandhi purchased the knife he used in the Asda store on Kirkstall Road on August 28.

Other CCTV footage shows him waiting across the street from Harleen’s house in Victoria Road between 6.04pm and 6.15pm on September 5, with a backpack containing the knife.

More video from the same camera showed him leaving the basement flat at 6.24pm and fleeing after assaulting Harleen.

People who knew Harleen revealed a history of domestic violence and controlling behaviour by Satpreet Gandhi after the murder, despite the fact that nothing had been reported to the police at the time.

He made no comment during his police interviews and was later charged with her murder, appearing in Leeds Magistrates Court on September 8. On September 12, the case was adjourned to Leeds Crown Court.

On November 8, he appeared in Leeds Crown Court and pleaded guilty to murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 23 years and four months today.

“Harleen had come to the UK to study and was clearly someone with plans and ambitions for her future when her life was cruelly cut short by her estranged husband’s murderous actions,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles.

“She was living separately from him following an apparent background of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour by him and was attempting to move on with her life.

“It appears that he could not accept this and chose to take her life, as we sadly see too often in abusive relationships.

“Harleen’s death in such sudden and tragic circumstances has left her family utterly devastated, and we hope they can find some degree of comfort from knowing he has now had to answer for his actions and has been given a life sentence.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to working with our partners to combat violence against women and girls, particularly domestic abuse, and we continue to encourage victims or those who know about their situation to report it to us, either directly or to any of our partners, including the National Domestic Abuse Helpline.”

Harleen’s parents, Ravinder Singh and Narinder Kaur Kohli, as well as her brother, Ekam Singh Kohli, would like to express their gratitude to the Judge and the Crown Prosecution Service for convicting and sentencing Satpreet Singh Gandhi for the murder of his wife, Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, on September 5, 2022.

We are grateful to West Yorkshire Police for their hard work and dedication in quickly finding Harleen’s body and gathering enough evidence to charge Satpreet Singh Gandhi.