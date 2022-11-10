A man who murdered his girlfriend by dousing her in petrol and setting her on fire more than two decades ago has been sent to prison for life

Steven Craig, 59, is thought to have been influenced by a scene from the film Reservoir Dogs when he attacked Jackie Kirk in Weston-super-Mare in 1998.

Jackie Kirk survived the assault 24 years ago, but she spent a month in a coma and was left with life-changing injuries. She was taken to the hospital in 2019 and died at the age of 62.

Craig was convicted of causing great bodily harm and sentenced to prison in 2000. However, he was found guilty of her murder last month (28 October).

Mrs Justice Stacey sentenced Craig to 34 years in prison without the possibility of parole today in televised sentencing.

He has already served 18 years, which will be deducted from his sentence. Craig was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison by the judge.

“There is no doubt that you planned and intended to engage in a gratuitous, deliberate, and monstrous attack on Jackie with whatever means at your disposal,” the judge said during sentencing.

“Your behaviour was sadistic (…) your attack was premeditated and planned.”

“You had the audacity to play the hero to the police when they first asked what happened, and you forced her into submission and tried to bend her to your will with your abusive behaviour and misogyny over the months and years.” You then maintained your lies in five police interviews, fabricating a story about a gang of thugs and claiming Jackie was to blame for spilling petrol on her own clothes and lighting a cigarette.”

She described his injuries and disfigurement as “horrific.”

Craig denied the charge of murder in the landmark case, which was heard at Bristol Crown Court.

The jury, on the other hand, agreed with the prosecution that the horrific injuries he inflicted on Ms Kirk were the cause of her death and found him guilty of murder.

Ms Kirk was a 40-year-old mother who loved her children and the outdoors in 1998.

However, on April 18, that year, Steven Craig of York attacked Ms Kirk by pouring gasoline over her head and setting her ablaze.

The fire nearly killed her, so she was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

Steven Craig was convicted of GBH in 2000 as a result of Ms Kirk’s survival, and he spent years in prison.

Ms Kirk, on the other hand, was admitted to the Royal United Hospital Bath in August 2019.

Medical personnel discovered that her internal organs had swollen, causing her diaphragm to rupture, resulting in her death.

A post-mortem examination revealed that her abdomen could not expand as it should have due to the scar tissue, and experts concluded that these old injuries were directly responsible for her death.

The landmark ruling that found him guilty was made possible in part by a change in the law made prior to the attack on Kirk.

“The law was changed in the mid-90s to reflect advances in medical support, such that we can now consider a prosecution for murder if somebody sadly dies later as a result of their injuries,” said Ben Samples of the Crown Prosecution Service at the time of sentencing.