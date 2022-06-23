Detectives looking into a string of distraction burglaries in Bognor Regis were able to connect James Beaney, 45, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, to at least two of them.

He called at the home of an 89-year-old man in town around 8 p.m. on May 16. He pretended to be a plainclothes police officer and insisted on searching the property to ensure the man had not been a victim of a recent burglary.

Beaney left the property without stealing anything and was later identified as the perpetrator during an identification procedure.

The following evening, around the same time, a 92-year-old woman in Pagham answered her door to a man matching Beaney’s description.

He impersonated a police officer once more and provided a false account in order to enter the address. He stole her wallet, which contained cash and a bank card, while the victim was distracted.

Following the burglary, the stolen card was used to purchase items such as food and alcohol from nearby stores on at least two occasions, and CCTV showed Beaney was responsible.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, burglary with intent to steal, and two counts of dishonestly making a false representation for gain or loss to another.

Beaney was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Crown Court on June 17th, where he pleaded guilty to all charges. He received a total sentence of four years in prison.

“Beaney preyed on vulnerable elderly residents and gave a false account – even going so far as to claim officers did not carry identification while undercover – in order to enter their homes and steal their valuables,” said Detective Constable Gaye Moore of Bognor Regis Investigations.

We were able to quickly identify and locate Beaney, as well as link him to these crimes, thanks to the victims’ and witnesses’ accounts. “Justice has now been served.” I’d like to remind residents to be cautious and to challenge anyone who calls at their home without identification, especially if they are unexpected. No professional will mind waiting outside while you call to confirm their identity, and cops will always show their warrant card.”

Detectives are still looking into a number of other distraction burglaries that occurred in the area between March 19 and April 24, stealing items such as cash and jewellery.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to report it online or by calling 101 and referencing reference 47220088869.