A man who raped a teenage girl in Gosport has been jailed for nine years

Martin Butler attacked the girl, who was aged 16 at the time of the incident, in an alleyway off Gosport High Street between 5pm and 6pm on 19 November 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard that 43-year-old Butler, of Harbour Road in Gosport, then made threats that he would return and find the girl again if she told anyone what happened.

In fear for her safety, the girl did not report this to police until March of this year. An investigation was launched and extensive enquiries, including a public E-fit appeal, identified Butler as the perpetrator.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with rape and assault by penetration.

Following his trial, which began on Monday 3 October, the jury found him guilty on Friday 7 October of both counts.

Appearing at the same court today (Friday 2 December), Butler was sentenced to nine years in prison for rape, six years in prison to be served concurrently for assault by penetration, and an extended license period of five years. In addition Butler is subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and must sign the sex offenders register for life.

DC Samantha Brown, from Hampshire Constabulary’s specialist Operation Amberstone team said: “These were horrendous crimes that have had a profound impact on the survivor in this case.

“Her incredible bravery in taking the step to report this to police and her courage throughout the trial period has been commendable, and it is because of this show of strength that a dangerous man is now in prison.

“We want the public to know that we will do everything in our power to investigate sexual offences, take robust action against those responsible, and provide support to people affected.”

Prior to the trial starting, on 23 September this year, the evidence and cross-examination of the survivor in this case was pre-recorded, under Section 28 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999.

This unique piece of legislation allows vulnerable victims and witnesses to be questioned by prosecuting and defence barristers in advance and away from the court room. This evidence is recorded and then played to the jury at trial, to spare the individual the need to attend court while the trial is ongoing.

Andrea Hills, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: “We worked with the police to bring all the evidence against Butler together to build a strong case for prosecution. Our commitment to providing early advice and discussing the case strategy with the police was key to building the case around Butler’s behaviour, his conduct and his actions.

“We were also able to use special measures legislation to better support the victim by giving her the opportunity to be asked questions by the prosecution and defence barristers in a pre-recorded interview prior to the trial.

“This meant that when the trial took place, the recording of her evidence could be played to the jury rather than the victim having to go through any further trauma by giving her evidence again at court.

“I would like to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward to support the prosecution case. Her evidence was pivotal in securing Butler’s conviction, and I hope that she will feel justice has been delivered today.”

More details on this process can be read online here: https://www.gov.uk/government/ news/section-28-for- vulnerable-victims-and- witnesses-in-crown-courts

If you have been affected by sexual abuse, you can report this to police in confidence by calling 101.

Not everyone who has experienced this type of abuse has the confidence to report to police. There are support services out there that can offer help to you, completely independent of the police, should you need support.

For more information on where to seek support, or how to make a report to police, please visit our website: https://www. hampshire.police.uk/advice/ advice-and-information/rsa/ rape-and-sexual-assault/