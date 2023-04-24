Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

A man who raped a woman has pleaded guilty just one month after the incident was reported

by uknip247

Ryan Mulhern, 41 of Hornsey Lane, N6 pleaded guilty to rape and attempted rape on Friday, 21 April, at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Sam Lockstone, who led the investigation, said: “I am incredibly proud of my team for supporting the victim throughout this investigation with such professionalism.

“Arresting, charging and remanding Mulhern, and then him pleading guilty, within one month of the incident shows the dedication and commitment our teams have in pursuing justice for these horrific offences.”

On Tuesday, 21 March at 21:50hrs police were called to Hornsey Lane, Haringey after a member of the public found the victim-survivor crying and stating that she had just been raped.

Upon arrival, the victim, aged 25, explained that she had met Mulhern on a dating app and had gone to his house to meet up. Whilst there, Mulhern raped the victim. She repeatedly told him to stop but he continued.

She fled the house and then bumped into the member of the public who called 999.

Officers immediately appointed a sexual offences investigations techniques officer to support the victim through her report and when giving evidence.

She was taken to a Haven the next day to be given specialised support.

Officers searched several addresses looking for Mulhern, initially without success. Numerous teams were deployed in a resource-intensive manhunt using a variety of tactics to locate and arrest him. This pressure ultimately led to Mulhern’s arrest in Islington one day later on Wednesday, 22 March.

The investigation team then worked tirelessly to secure evidence and ensure that Mulhern was charged and remanded in custody in order to remove a dangerous offender from the streets.

