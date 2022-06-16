In July 2021, Haftom Etebarek was convicted of three counts of rape in connection with the incident near the town’s High Street.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the 19-year-old, formerly of Pavilion Road, Folkestone, was sentenced to a Young Offenders’ Institution for ten years at Canterbury Crown Court.

Offense Etebarek approached the victim in a town nightclub and then followed her into an alleyway after she left the venue in the early hours of Saturday, July 31.

As he approached, she tried to push him away, but he continued to move towards her, causing her to fall and hit her head.

After raping the victim, Etebarek fled the scene, and the victim later reported the incident to Kent Police.

On Sunday, August 7, detectives obtained CCTV footage of the incident and arrested Etebarek. He denied the charges, but was found guilty after a trial.

‘Kent Police is committed to protecting women and girls from violence, and part of that is holding offenders accountable for their actions,’ said senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Palmer.

‘This crime has had a long-term impact on the victim, and I hope the jury’s verdicts and the sentence imposed will help her rebuild her life.’ Throughout the investigation and trial, she has displayed incredible bravery and dignity.

‘I’d also like to thank Ashford’s local businesses for their assistance with this investigation and their efforts to keep the town centre safe.’

‘I strongly advise anyone who has been the victim of sexual violence to contact the police as soon as possible. We will ensure your support and work to bring the perpetrators to justice.’