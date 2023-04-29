A man who raped two children has been jailed for 12 years

Thomas Brookes, 30, raped his two victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, on multiple occasions while they were both under the age of 13.

Detective Constable Emma Parsons from Rotherham said: “Throughout our investigation and this legal process, Brookes has shown absolutely no remorse and has refused to accept responsibility for the sick sexual abuse he inflicted upon his victims.

“Both victims have shown tremendous courage, not only in coming forward to report what happened, but also throughout the investigation and trial. Because Brookes would not admit his guilt, both have had to face the court and relive the traumatic sexual crimes they suffered when they were very young children.

“Brookes’ custodial sentence will not undo the damage he has caused to his victims, and we know that sexual abuse at any age can have an incredibly harmful impact. However, it is my sincere wish that knowing he is now behind bars for his awful crimes means that they feel they can begin to process what has happened and take a step forward into their futures.”

Brookes, formerly of Cambridge Crescent, East Dene, was found guilty of nine counts of rape of a child under 13 following a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this year.

Yesterday (Friday 28 April), Brookes appeared before the same court, where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely. He has also been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO)