Daniel Haine stabbed his victim in the back following an argument between a group of people in Ramsgate High Street in April 2022 and tried to evade capture by changing his appearance and discarding some of his clothing and the weapon.

The attack was caught on CCTV and, despite wearing dark clothing and having his hood up, Haine could clearly be identified.

Haine ran away from the scene but was arrested two days after being identified by the CCTV despite trying to evade the police. Searches of the local area also found the coat he had worn and a balaclava. A knife was found in a flower bush.

During interview Haine made no comment when asked about the incident and why he had shaved his facial hair.

But at court he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.

On 14 October 2022 at Canterbury Crown Court, Haine, 26, from Station Road, Birchington was jailed for nine years. He will also serve another three years on licence.

The victim spent a considerable amount of time in hospital having suffered a punctured lung, and injuries to his liver and diaphragm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Flora Bainbridge said: ‘This was a horrific attack leaving the victim with lasting physical and mental struggles, the result of a random violent attack.

‘I am pleased Haine acknowledged what he had done despite initially trying to get away with it by evading capture.

‘I hope the sentence brings some comfort to the victim that Haine will be behind bars for a long time.’