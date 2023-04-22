Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

A man who repeatedly punched a dog and deliberately fed it chocolate has been banned from keeping animals for life

Owen Rippon’s actions were first brought to the attention of the police after a video showing the cruel assault emerged on social media.

The first part of the video showed the 18-year-old towering over the cowering dog and using both hands to punch it more than 40 times.

Rippon, who didn’t own the dog but was looking after it at the time, was then filmed deliberately feeding the animal chocolate in an attempt to make it sick.

Both acts took place in Nottingham at some point between 20 March and 4 April this year – when a video of the incident was then reported to the police.

The female Staffy Bullboxer – a cross between a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and a Boxer – was immediately checked over by a vet and is currently safe and well.

Her owners fully cooperated at all points throughout the investigation and helped bring Rippon to justice.

He was arrested and then charged within a day of the video coming to the police’s attention.

Having pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, Rippon appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Tuesday (18 April).

Rippon, of Woodville Road, Nottingham, was handed a six-month sentence suspended for two years and was banned from owning or looking after an animal for life.

He was also ordered to participate in an accredited programme for 31 days, complete up to 10 rehabilitation activity days, and made to pay £239 in fines and court costs.

Inspector Sharon Powar, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This video was particularly distressing, as it depicted a deliberate assault on a defenceless dog.

“Thankfully, Rippon’s actions didn’t cause severe lasting damage and the animal is now safe and well.

“We are pleased to see that measures have now been taken that will prevent him from ever owning or keeping an animal in the future.

“Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate acts of animal cruelty and will always look to put anyone involved in this behaviour before the courts.

“Likewise, any acts of violence or threatening behaviour will never be tolerated in our communities and will also lead to anyone who acts in this manner getting themselves into trouble too.”

