A man who repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend and left her with horrific injuries has been put behind bars

Daniel Jeyes broke his victim’s nose after launching the violent attack at their home in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

When police arrived at the property, the 37-year-old told officers his partner had injured herself after falling downstairs.

Jeyes appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (7 December 2022) where he was locked up for two years and eight months after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detective Constable Liam Cowan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When officers first saw the injuries caused by Jeyes’ attack they were shocked and described them as horrific.

“This was an extremely unpleasant assault and one can only imagine how terrified the victim must have been.

“Jeyes then tried to cover up his cowardly attack by making false claims that his victim had fallen.”

Officers were initially called to the address after reports of a domestic argument just after midnight on 7 August 2022.

Jeyes tried to stop officers coming through the front door, claiming his partner was asleep.

After gaining entry they found the woman with serious facial injuries and lying in bed covered in blood.

Jeyes told officers he and his partner had been out in Sutton town centre drinking at various pubs with a group of friends for much of the previous day.

He said his partner had been involved in a fight earlier in the evening and he had later been awoken by her falling down the stairs.

However, detectives were able to piece together a detailed case against Jeyes, as well as support his victim.

As well as a broken nose, she was left with bruising and swelling to her face and a black eye following the assault.

Det Con Cowan said: “We take any report of domestic violence extremely seriously and have a dedicated team of officers working around the clock, to not only investigate and bring the perpetrator to justice but also to support the victim, their family and friends.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Jeyes and hope this sends a very clear message that this sort of violence will never be tolerated.”