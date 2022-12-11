Sunday, December 11, 2022
Sunday, December 11, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Who Repeatedly Punched His Ex-girlfriend And Left Her With Horrific Injuries Has Been Put Behind Bars
Home BREAKING A man who repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend and left her with horrific injuries has been put behind bars

A man who repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend and left her with horrific injuries has been put behind bars

by @uknip247

Daniel Jeyes broke his victim’s nose after launching the violent attack at their home in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

When police arrived at the property, the 37-year-old told officers his partner had injured herself after falling downstairs.

Jeyes appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (7 December 2022) where he was locked up for two years and eight months after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detective Constable Liam Cowan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When officers first saw the injuries caused by Jeyes’ attack they were shocked and described them as horrific.

“This was an extremely unpleasant assault and one can only imagine how terrified the victim must have been.

“Jeyes then tried to cover up his cowardly attack by making false claims that his victim had fallen.”

Officers were initially called to the address after reports of a domestic argument just after midnight on 7 August 2022.

Jeyes tried to stop officers coming through the front door, claiming his partner was asleep.

After gaining entry they found the woman with serious facial injuries and lying in bed covered in blood.

Jeyes told officers he and his partner had been out in Sutton town centre drinking at various pubs with a group of friends for much of the previous day.

He said his partner had been involved in a fight earlier in the evening and he had later been awoken by her falling down the stairs.

However, detectives were able to piece together a detailed case against Jeyes, as well as support his victim.

As well as a broken nose, she was left with bruising and swelling to her face and a black eye following the assault.

Det Con Cowan said: “We take any report of domestic violence extremely seriously and have a dedicated team of officers working around the clock, to not only investigate and bring the perpetrator to justice but also to support the victim, their family and friends.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Jeyes and hope this sends a very clear message that this sort of violence will never be tolerated.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Can you help Police in Essex find Annette Brown who is missing...

Detectives have issued a new photo and CCTV of wanted #Sunderland man...

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a cannister...

Patrolling cops have arrested a man and charged another after spotting what...

Southeastern trains disrupted after person has been hit by at Plumstead station

Police quash rumours of one dead one critical in hit and run...

Firefighters responded to a call at a petrol station in Chatham Road,...

Emergency services have continued working through the night after an explosion at...

Detectives investigating a collision in Haringey that left a man in hospital...

Man rushed to hospital with chemical burns after corrosive substance is thrown...

A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed on East...

Person hit by a train at South Kensington Station

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"