A man who repeatedly stabbed someone during a street fight involving three other people has been jailed

Junior Bailey lunged at Craig Taylor with a weapon just minutes after he himself had been beaten up by Taylor and another man.

The assault that followed was “completely over the top”, with Taylor falling to the ground after managing to dodge a first attempt from Bailey to stab him in the chest.

As Taylor lay on his back in the middle of the road, Bailey crouched over him and, while holding him down, stabbed him twice during the vicious incident, which happened at around 4.30pm on 22 June 2022.

He then kicked him straight in the face before walking away from the scene.

Taylor, whose injuries included two stab wounds, multiple fractures and a collapsed lung, also had his head stamped on by a separate man, Tyrone Rowe, just seconds before he was stabbed.

The fight was initially sparked when Bailey himself was assaulted minutes earlier by Taylor, 30, and another man, Marvin Loi, in Peveril Street, Radford.

That initial attack left Bailey, 35, of Palin Street, Hyson Green, with multiple facial fractures.

Following extensive inquiries, Bailey, Taylor, Rowe and Loi were all arrested and charged in connection with the violence.

Bailey was found guilty of wounding with intent, following a week-long trial that ended on 17 February 2023.

Sentencing Bailey at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (2 March), Judge Steven Coupland, said: “You were left with unpleasant injuries after being assaulted, and if it had ended there, you would’ve been the victim, but it didn’t.

“Your intention changed from trying to defend yourself and you then went completely over the top.

“When he fell to the ground and was effectively defenceless, you set upon him and used considerable force that was enough to fracture bones in his body.”

Bailey was sentenced to four years in prison.

Taylor, of Dunstan Street, Netherfield, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing and was given a 16-month suspended sentence.

Loi, 44, of Cricklewood, London, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was given a 10-month suspended sentence and ordered to complete unpaid work.

Rowe, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 14 March 2023.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Gregg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This frightening disorder, which took place while members of the public were present, saw four men involved in a savage attack on each other.

“This incident could easily have resulted in a fatality as Taylor was stabbed several times and Bailey suffered serious facial injuries.

“At trial, Bailey tried to claim that he was acting in self-defence, but the stabbing happened about two minutes after the initial fight and he could have walked away or called the police at any time.

“He attempted to slash Taylor with a weapon and then stabbed towards him four times while he was on the floor – luckily only two of these connected.

“This was completely disproportionate violence.

“You cannot take the law into your own hands in this way – if you do, you will end up behind bars.”