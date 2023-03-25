A man who risked innocent lives and reached speeds of 90mph to evade police has been jailed

Tahir Razaq, 42, of Ribston Place was high on crack cocaine when he failed to stop for police officers on 13 January 2022.

Earlier this week (20 March) Sheffield Crown Court heard how Razaq came to the attention of police officers in Rotherham when he was seen driving at excessive speeds.

A PNC (Police National Computer) check showed that the Kia Nero Razaq was driving was possibly linked to organised crime in the county. District officers in Rotherham requested Razaq to stop his car, which he failed to do, and a pursuit commenced.

The pursuit came to an end when Razaq drove onto the M1 at Junction 34 on the wrong side of the carriageway.

Officers are trained to carry out dynamic risk assessments during a pursuit to reduce risk. The risk of pursuing Razaq down the wrong side of the carriageway was deemed too dangerous and officers would bide their time to strike again.

A short time later Razaq came to the attention of roads policing officers, who he again failed to stop for.

Roads policing and pursuing Officer PC Michael Ramsden explains more, he said: “I heard over the radio that Razaq had already failed to stop for district officers and then sighted his car at the roundabout at Junction 34.

“Razaq failed to stop again and knowing he had already been onto the motorway network, I used tactical contact to stop his car.

“He was high on drugs and completely unremorseful of the danger he had posed to innocent road users.

“During the initial pursuit Razaq had driven through traffic lights and at speed, reaching 90mph on a 40mph road.

“During my pursuit with Razaq he again attempted to go onto the wrong side of the M1. I used tactical contact to bring him and his vehicle to a stop, even then Razaq still didn’t give in and attempted to run away.”

Razaq was quickly arrested and charged for dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit and other motoring offences.

Razaq appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on 20 March. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, disqualified from driving for three years and nine months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.